Baby adores Golden Retriever, but he's more interested in her breakfast!

Melbourne, Australia - It must be love! The way Mustard the dog stares at baby Mackenzie's bacon and cheese sandwich has true love written all over it.

Baby Mackenzie enjoys the company of the Golden Retriever, but Mustard only has eyes for her ham and cheese sandwich. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenbabbie

The Golden Retriever from Melbourne can't take his eyes off his object of desire.

Even the little one seems to realize what he's really after!

Nevertheless, the sweet viral video of the exchange is as cute as can be.

In it, the little girl smiles lovingly at her faithful companion on four paws.

But Mustard struggles with himself. After all, his owner is standing next to him filming.

The Golden Retriever obviously knows that he is not allowed to snatch anything from the baby. But the bread roll smells so good!

A close-up of his eager snout shows how much the dog is soaking up the scent of the food.

Little Mackenzie takes advantage of the situation in her own way, patting the four-legged friend on the nose several times. This must be torture for Mustard because the girl's fingers certainly smell of the bun, too.

Eventually, a minor scandal ensues.