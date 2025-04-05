Baby and dog are suspiciously quiet – when mom checks on them, she melts!

Melbourne, Australia - Little baby Louis from Australia was caught cuddling with the family dog in an adorable viral video!

Little baby Louis from Australia was caught cuddling with the family dog in an adorable viral video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@life.with.chey

Every mother will have come to this realization at some point.

If it is suddenly quiet in the nursery, this can only mean one of three things – the baby is playing intently, has fallen asleep unexpectedly, or is doing something naughty!

Australian Chey (31) was also aware of this and carefully checked on her son Louis when he became suspiciously quiet.

On her TikTok page @life.with.chey, the mother of the one-year-old boy shared a sugar-sweet video showing the moment she "caught" her son.

In the clip, Louis can be seen sitting in a light-flooded hallway with the family's Dachshund by his side.

The toddler touches the four-legged friend very carefully and cuddles up close to him again and again.

The dog patiently holds still and even allows Louis to put his head on his back. It is immediately clear that there is a lot of love between the two of them.

"When your baby is too quiet, it's either really really bad, or really really good," Chey wrote in her caption. "This time it was really really good."