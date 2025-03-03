Baby grows up with two Golden Retrievers, but here's why the internet is worried

Little Jace clearly loves growing up with two adoring dog siblings, and videos of the three are adorable! So why are social media users concerned for the baby?

Little Jace clearly loves growing up with two adoring dog siblings! And while his mom Sierra Lewis proudly documents their bond for social media, the situation is not met with joy from all viewers...

Little Jace clearly loves growing up with two adoring dog siblings! © Bildmontage/Screenshot/TikTok/sierraa.lewis Two videos on Sierra's TikTok profile show snippets of the family's everyday life, with dogs River and Nash constantly by the baby boy's side. Whether cuddling, discovering the world, or playing, the Golden Retrievers have always been very close to Jace since he was born. Many users can hardly get enough of the unlikely trio and are happy for Jace, who already has two devoted besties at just under a year old. Dogs Dog's trip to the vet sparks wild discoveries in her stomach! The benefits for the toddler's mental health are also praised. However, one clip in particular may point out the possible risks that dogs pose in a household with young children.

Internet users are concerned about toddler's safety

Even if the dogs in the videos always look loving and relaxed, in the end they are animals with a mind of their own. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sierraa.lewis Even if the doggos always look loving and relaxed, in the end they are animals with a mind of their own. "The dog could also be licking to tell him to get off. Please be careful," warned one user. "My dog is literally my baby but I would never leave a child unattended because they don’t know the subtle signs that the dog has had enough." Dogs Golden retriever has dramatic reaction to owner's "betrayal" Another user is of a similar mind, writing, "This makes me uneasy. Your dogs may be angels on earth but never just leave them alone like that, that kid is too small to be left in that situation." "I promise he was only unattended for like 15 seconds," Sierra explained in her caption, possibly updated following the concerned comments. She added that the dogs "are well trained," noting that "my son takes bones out of their [mouth] all the time and they are unfazed." The TikToker doesn't see any signs of possible dominant behavior either, noting that the pups "definitely" love the little boy.