Bernese Mountain Dog and Husky mixed-breed pup and cuddly rabbits search for a new home

Munich, Germany – A dog named Prince is a mixed breed of Bernese Mountain Dog and a Husky – and is just too cute to handle! Now, the unique mix is looking for a new home, as are some hopping and hopeful friends.

Prince (r.) is a mix of his parents, who were a Bernese Mountain Dog and Husky (stock image). © art2435/123RF, kostya6969/123RF, Tierheim München

An animal shelter in Munich, Germany, is searching for a forever home for one of their loveable mutts, and he's as adorable as can be.

Prince was born in February 2021, and ended up at the Animal Welfare Association of Munich because "his previous owner was overwhelmed with him," according to the rescue agency's website.

Now the special mix is hoping for a second chance with new owners.



Prince weighs 60 pounds – about the size of his Husky and Bernese Mountain Dog parents. His beige and black coloring also make him the spitting image of both breeds.

Besides that, his sweet demeanor has made an impression on everyone he meets.

"Prince is an active and very playful youngster," and the perfect "caregiver" and "cuddly companion," according to the shelter.

He needs lots of "mental exercise" and gets along well with other dogs.

While Prince is a standout adoptee, the animal shelter has other companions in need of a home too.