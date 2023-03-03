Bernese Mountain Dog and Husky mixed-breed pup and cuddly rabbits search for a new home
Munich, Germany – A dog named Prince is a mixed breed of Bernese Mountain Dog and a Husky – and is just too cute to handle! Now, the unique mix is looking for a new home, as are some hopping and hopeful friends.
An animal shelter in Munich, Germany, is searching for a forever home for one of their loveable mutts, and he's as adorable as can be.
Prince was born in February 2021, and ended up at the Animal Welfare Association of Munich because "his previous owner was overwhelmed with him," according to the rescue agency's website.
Now the special mix is hoping for a second chance with new owners.
Prince weighs 60 pounds – about the size of his Husky and Bernese Mountain Dog parents. His beige and black coloring also make him the spitting image of both breeds.
Besides that, his sweet demeanor has made an impression on everyone he meets.
"Prince is an active and very playful youngster," and the perfect "caregiver" and "cuddly companion," according to the shelter.
He needs lots of "mental exercise" and gets along well with other dogs.
While Prince is a standout adoptee, the animal shelter has other companions in need of a home too.
A loveable pair of rabbits is hop-ing for a nice home
A rabbit duo is also up for grabs at the animal rescue agency.
A shy rabbit named Peter Fox – born in September 2021 – came to the Munich animal shelter after having living in a rough home.
At his new locale, he met and "fell in love" with a cheeky fellow rabbit names Rosali, born in January 2022.
Both little ones love to eat fresh greens and cuddle up with each other.
The two are looking for a forever home, preferably together, and hopefully one that has an enclosure with insulated shelter.
Whether Prince or Peter and Rosali are more your style, it seems this animal shelter has a cuddly companion for everyone!
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/art2435 & kostya6969, & Tierheim München