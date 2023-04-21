"Big baby" dog's sudden U-turn leaves millions laughing: "That's a big f**k no!"

A dog seemed to get ahead of herself with excitement for a walk outside, but her anticipation made a sharp U-turn that has TikTok in stitches.

The dog just wanted to go outside, but as a hilarious TikTok clip showed, she changed her mind very quickly! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/drunkindonuts12

TikToker Makala Marie Baker blew up her pup's spot, and the funny interaction has been viewed by 6.3 million users and counting!



The clip posted to the TikTok account drunkindonuts12 begins with the dog jumping up and down at the door, and Baker's all-too-honest commentary.

"This b**ch thinks she's gonna go out," the pet owner narrates. "Look at her."

The pup gets visibly excited to go outside. But as soon as Baker opens the door, the dog immediately retreats.

What happened?



As the clip's caption reads, "Tried taking the big baby outside but she hates the rain."

The door opens and the four-legged friend is about to sprint off, but sees that there's a rainstorm and lightning outside. The animal quickly changes her mind and reverses course.

The dog even shakes off as if she's gotten wet, and quickly runs back inside.

Baker brashly sums things up: "That's a big f**k no, wasn't it? Didn't think so!"