Blind dog was abandoned and set for euthanasia – then a veterinarian made a fateful call
Charlotte, North Carolina - Denny, a three-year-old American Bully, was taken to the vet to be euthanized just because his humans were moving homes. The poor dog was completely healthy, other than being blind.
Out of compassion for the four-legged friend, the vet refused to put him down.
Instead, he turned to Chrissy Elder, founder of Forgotten, Now Family, an animal rescue in North Carolina.
"When I heard about Denny, I knew I had to do something to help," Elder told Newsweek.
"No animal deserves to be abandoned, especially one as sweet as Denny."
Elder initially just wanted to foster the bully – who is completely blind after an injury – until she could find a suitable home for him.
But that's not what ended up happening.
Denny's story captures hearts on TikTok
Denny's sweet nature captured his caregiver's heart.
Elder uploaded a video of the pup to TikTok introducing the furry friend and his tragic story.
The touching video has received tens of thousands of clicks since the end of February.
Fortunately, Denny has already found his happily ever after.
"I fell in love fostering him," Elder said. "And now he has a forever home with me."
Denny is now in the best of hands and looking at a long, happy life!
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/chrissyfnf