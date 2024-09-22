Blind dog realizes her favorite human has arrived in heartmelting video
Austin, Texas - Senior dog Grace has been through a lot, but she never lost her love for life or the humans that are most important to her!
The 12-year-old Chihuahua was diagnosed with glaucoma two years ago, which meant that she slowly went blind.
Unfortunately, the pressure on her eyes was so severe that both had to be removed.
Nevertheless, the dog is as sweet and happy-go-lucky as ever.
In a now-viral clip, Grace's favorite human comes by for a visit. While the blind dog is being held by her master, Grandma enters the house.
The visitor first greets the family's other dog, and then Grace – who suddenly realizes what is happening and who is there – enthusiastically joins in.
Her owner gently places her on the floor. Excited, the four-legged friend initially runs in the wrong direction.
But then Grace recognizes exactly where Grandma is and comes to her. Shortly after, the woman picks up the Chihuahua and cuddles her warmly.
TikTok users have viewed the wholesome moment 1.8 million times – and counting!
Grace's owner Shelby Salmela can't stop raving about the special pup either.
Viral TikTok video shows touching moment with blind dog
"It melts my heart every time because seeing the pure joy she feels when they're together makes me so happy," Salmela told Newsweek.
"There's nothing better than watching my girl light up like that."
The proud dog owner added that they now regularly film Grandma and Grace greeting each other because of the dog's ever-adorable reaction thanks to her remaining senses.
"It's truly amazing how resilient Grace is. Even though she can't see, she relies on her keen sense of hearing and smell to navigate and live a happy life," her owner gushed.
She continued, saying, "It fills me with joy to see all the love Grace is receiving, and to have a platform to show that dogs can live fulfilling lives even with disabilities."
"Despite her blindness, Grace's sassy personality remains unchanged, continuing to bring us joy and entertainment daily," Salmela added.
