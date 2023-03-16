Bloodhound puppy bawls in the rain in heartbreaking TikTok!
This bloodhound puppy doesn't like getting caught in the rain. A TikTok clip of a little dog hiding under the stairs and howling about the weather has made millions say, "Aww!"
A cute clip of a little bloodhound puppy named Salem has TikTokers gushing over the dog and the sweet, yet hilarious, sounds he makes.
In the adorable vid posted by @scottypnahmsayin, the pup is seen trying to evade the rain by hiding under the porch steps.
He whimpers a bit, but when he sees his owner filming, the pooch makes his disklike of the weather clear by howling with all his puppy power.
Salem really doesn't want to be caught in the rain.
More than two million users have seen the short TikTok snippet, and the likes keep rolling in!
This bloodhound puppy sure knows how to howl!
Pup shows distaste for rainy day in dramatic TikTok
This little pup's howl really pulls on TikTok users heartstrings. Some even said they'd be happy to rescue the animal from the rain in the comments section!
Other users can't help but laugh at the dog's dramatic reaction to the rain. One wrote: "Bloodhounds are always so dramatic, I love it." Another joked that the pup was "melting" like the wicked witch of the east from the Wizard of Oz. "I swear hounds act like they will melt in the rain."
A few TikTokers demanded that Salem be brought inside and given treats immediately. One even dubbed the cute clip as "animal cruelty."
In response, the TikTok user posted a clip of the pooch all cuddled up in his doggie bed with his toys. It looks like his owner didn't leave him in the rain all the long.
At the end of this day, the precious pooch got the warmth and care he needed after his wet weather adventures.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/TikTok/scottypnahmsayin