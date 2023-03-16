Bloodhound puppy bawls in the rain in heartbreaking TikTok!

This bloodhound puppy doesn't like getting caught in the rain. A TikTok clip of a little dog hiding under the stairs and howling about the weather has made millions say, "Aww!"

This little bloodhound pup makes his dislike of the rain crystal clear! © collage: screenshot/TikTok/scottypnahmsayin

A cute clip of a little bloodhound puppy named Salem has TikTokers gushing over the dog and the sweet, yet hilarious, sounds he makes.

In the adorable vid posted by @scottypnahmsayin, the pup is seen trying to evade the rain by hiding under the porch steps.

He whimpers a bit, but when he sees his owner filming, the pooch makes his disklike of the weather clear by howling with all his puppy power.

Salem really doesn't want to be caught in the rain.

More than two million users have seen the short TikTok snippet, and the likes keep rolling in!