Brave dog saves the lives of her family when she alerts them to devastating house fire

Bakersfield, California - Thanks to their Golden Retriever Lulu, a family from Bakersfield, California, is still alive! The brave dog noticed something unusual about the house and saved her owners from a gruesome death.

Lulu the dog saved her family before the fire department arrived at the burning house. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Bakersfield Fire Departement

Last week, the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to an emergency call reporting that a house in a residential area had caught fire.

The family was still asleep as the flames continued to spread, but Lulu listened to her instincts and took over the job of rescuing her owners before the fire department arrived on the scene.

As the Bakersfield Fire Department wrote on Facebook, Lulu noticed the flames, which initially flared up outside the building.

The four-legged friend reacted with lightning speed and woke up her family, alerting them to the fire.

Thanks to Lulu's rescue, everyone was able to escape from the disaster and survived without any injuries.