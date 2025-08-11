Dog "cameraman" films his owners' marriage proposal, and the results are astounding!

Brisbane, Australia - Thanks to a special doggy "cameraman," Emily Ward and Jacob Oxlade's engagement video clearly stands out from the crowd.

What Golden Retriever Murphy filmed with a GoPro camera on his back not only leaves his mom speechless in retrospect, but has also been going viral on TikTok since this week.

The quirky clip shows that the dog has a knack for capturing great angles.

He begins his work with a shot from several yards away so that both his owners and the location are clearly visible.

When the ring comes into play, the furry friend skilfully moves closer to the couple, capturing his owner's enthusiasm and smile.

As soon as the 27-year-old jumps for joy, Murphy takes off, too.

The perfect ending follows with an intimate embrace, filmed from a distance, with the sea and sunset on the horizon.

Could a professional have done it better? It almost doesn't matter: the special circumstances give the video its uniqueness.

Newsweek has now also followed up on the viral video and wants to find out more details from the newly engaged couple.