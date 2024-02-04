Bulldog puppy doesn't look his age after heartbreaking neglect

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Humane Society of Broward County recently shared a heartbreaking story about a young bulldog aged by severe abuse – so much so, the poor dog looks like an old man.

Abuse has aged this young dog beyond its years. Grommet is just one year old, but looks like an old man. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Humane Society of Broward County (2)

A young French Bulldog named Grommett recently came to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida shelter in terrible condition.

"He's only one year old, but he looks like an old man," the shelter wrote on their Instagram and Facebook along with a heartbreaking video. "That’s because he has lived a life of abuse and neglect."

Per the Humane Society, Grommett's nails got so long he could barely walk, and he had burns on his paws from his own urine that he was forced to stand in.

"His distress was so bad that he chewed through his own paw pad," the rescuers said.

The dog was skin and bones when he came to the shelter and was starving. Clearly, Grommet was in horrible shape.