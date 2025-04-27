Bulldog puppy wants to sit in her favorite sofa spot, but there's a problem – her feisty kitty sibling!
Newcastle, UK - Betsy the Bulldog has to take drastic measures to evict her animal roommate from her favorite spot.
The funny video is now going viral on TikTok.
Betsy was desperate to sit next to her owner Steven Wiley but, as a TikTok clip from her owner shows, she couldn't muster up the courage to take her cat roommate Gizmo's spot.
The 16-month-old Bulldog is the baby of the family.
"We got her when she was five months old," her owner, Victoria Charlton, told Newsweek.
"She was actually my niece's dog but she couldn't cope with her so we took her and that's where the fun began."
Charlton was determined to get everything right with the dog and trained a lot with her.
It paid off! Betsy is a great and well-trained companion, she confirmed: "She will do almost anything for a treat."
The young velcro pup loves to be the center of attention and wants to be with her humans all the time.
But when it comes to family love, there is competition, because Gizmo the cat also claims a place in the family's heart.
Betsy the dog and Gizmo the cat aren't quite besties
Even if Betsy and Gizmo don't necessarily argue, Charlton clearly notices that the doggo often prefers to keep her distance from the cat.
"Betsy doesn't mess with Gizmo. She's the only one in the house she doesn't mess with," reveals Charlton.
The complicated relationship between the two has already led to a few arguments in the past, such as the one on Charlton's couch, captured in the viral TikTok clip.
"She hates it when Gizmo is next to any of us on the sofa," the dog owner said.
"Betsy's spot is next to wherever we are sitting. So she will either do the paw flick to ask us to move her. Or she sits and barks at her in the hope Gizmo will jump down and she can have her spot."
But at ten years old, the feline is no pushover and teases the Bulldog back.
"[Gizmo] isn't scared of Betsy at all; she will sit next to Betsy's food bowls just to wind her up. She knows Betsy is scared of her," Charlton explained.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@betsy.bulldog