Bulldog puppy wants to sit in her favorite sofa spot, but there's a problem – her feisty kitty sibling!

Newcastle, UK - Betsy the Bulldog has to take drastic measures to evict her animal roommate from her favorite spot.

The funny video is now going viral on TikTok.

Betsy was desperate to sit next to her owner Steven Wiley but, as a TikTok clip from her owner shows, she couldn't muster up the courage to take her cat roommate Gizmo's spot.

The 16-month-old Bulldog is the baby of the family.

"We got her when she was five months old," her owner, Victoria Charlton, told Newsweek.

"She was actually my niece's dog but she couldn't cope with her so we took her and that's where the fun began."

Charlton was determined to get everything right with the dog and trained a lot with her.

It paid off! Betsy is a great and well-trained companion, she confirmed: "She will do almost anything for a treat."

The young velcro pup loves to be the center of attention and wants to be with her humans all the time.

But when it comes to family love, there is competition, because Gizmo the cat also claims a place in the family's heart.