Cat and dog duo steal hearts on TikTok with fur-ever bond

Melbourne, Australia - one dog owner did not let herself be dissuaded three months after adopting a golden retriever puppy when she decided to adopt a kitten , too. The pet owner took to TikTok to share just how the cat-and-dog duo are getting along with each other, and it's quite heart melting!

Freddie the dog (l) and cat Coco eyed each other when they first met one another. © TikTok/Screenshot/taylorellabowen

The TikTok features a montage of a male dog named Freddie and male cat named Coco getting to know each other. Judging by the footage, the mismatched four-legged friends must have hit it off right away.

In the viral hit, the two animals can be seen not only cuddling, but also romping and playing intensely. Since April 8, the TikTok has been viewed over 2.8 million times!

In an interview with Newsweek, the pet owner couldn't help but to gush over her animals!

"We got Freddie at 8 weeks old in December 2021, we then adopted Coco at 9 weeks old in March 2022. They have pretty much been inseparable since the first few days of bringing Coco home," they told the outlet.