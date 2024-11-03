Cat and dog get caught in the act of actually getting along in viral video

The owner of Cloud the cat and a French Bulldog named Paco was lucky enough to film her two pets during a heartwarming moment – although the animals didn't seem too happy about the intrusion!

In the video, you can see the cat and dog lovingly cuddling with their heads together.

When they notice their owner, however, it seems as if they are almost ashamed to be caught in the act!

They then stare in different directions as if called out, sitting completely motionless for a while.

The clip is captioned, "The moment they realize I was watching them!" while onscreen text reads, "When you catch your pets being cute and they get shy."

The video understandably went quickly viral and already has more than 3.2 million views and counting!

"They don't want people to know they love each other," joked one TikTok user in the comments.