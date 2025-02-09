Cat lures trusting dog brother into a trap in brutal betrayal caught on tape

Ohio - If you still think that cats are relatively harmless creatures, then you should watch this video showing the nefarious schemes of Milo the kitty. A clip showing how he traps his dog sibling Beckham has gone viral!

If you still think cats are harmless, then you should watch this video showing what Milo the kitty has done to his sweet dog brother Beckham! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mrmilothechonk

In the video "evidence" against Milo, the cat first lures the Golden Retriever into his kennel by sitting in it.

As soon as the male dog comes over to visit with the cat, the feline retreats.

While Beckham makes himself comfortable, Milo makes brief eye contact with him outside the cage.

Then he goes to the cage door and slowly nudges it shut with his nose.

The Golden watches the cat at work, somewhat astonished, but makes no effort to stop him.

"Our dog is not the brightest and he thinks that he's stuck even when the door is only partially shut," reads the onscreen text by way of further explanation.