Cheese-obsessed dog goes viral for hilarious nightly routine

Santa Barbara, California - Bulldog Hank has developed a particularly funny routine. Every night at the exact same time, the furry friend sits down in a corner of the kitchen until his owner Lizzy intervenes.

The dog owner shared her pet's curious habit in a video on TikTok, which shows the four-legged friend sitting in the corner of the kitchen and staring at the wall.

And what is the reason for his unusual habit? His love of cheese, of course!

Lizzy noticed his passion for the food shortly after adopting him, and she explained to Newsweek that Hank waits for cheese every night at 8 PM.

"I think it started because he'd get a little piece of cheese when we'd get home from a walk, which then proceeded with him faking he wanted to go outside, take two steps out, then refusing to come inside until I said 'cheese.'" she explained.

"He's streamlined his routine to sitting in his cheese corner now."

Since then, he has stayed there every evening, waiting for a piece of cheese, preferably Manchego or Swiss.