Chihuahua serves serious side-eye shade in hilarious Instagram reel
Chicago, Illinois - Come on, Mom! A tiny Chihuahua has made users laugh with a too-real reaction after his owner spoiled his fun.
In a hilarious viral reel on Instagram, Buddy sits prettily on a blanket and happily nibbles on a yellow stuffed animal – whose filling is spilling out.
Perfectly set to the trending sound with the lyrics, "All that work and what did it get it me," his owner Michelle Baeza intervenes in the clip, grabbing the cuddly toy and pulling from her dog.
The four-legged friend looks irritated, and shoots his owner some serious shade.
"When you spend three hours removing the fluff from your new toy and hoomum throws it away..." the clip's caption reads.
While the furry friend is clearly furious, fans on the internet are loving the lighthearted fun. The video has gotten over 1.6 million views and counting.
Chihuahua Buddy and his shade makes Instagram laugh
Baeza told Newsweek that removing the stuffing from his toys is Buddy's favorite pastime, and she has noticed how upset he gets when she takes away his pride and joy.
"If the toy isn't too worn out, I usually sew them back up for him to have another go at it," the 22-year-old from Chicago said. "Otherwise, I will pull out another toy for him."
Fans are loving Buddy's epic side-eye.
"When hooman buys you nice things, but destruction is your love language....." one wrote.
"Don't worry, hoomum gave me a brand new toy after!" the video's caption added.
Buddy looks like he wants some revenge – so he'll probably take it out on his new toy soon enough!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbuddybuddy