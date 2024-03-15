Chihuahua serves serious side-eye shade in hilarious Instagram reel

Chicago, Illinois - Come on, Mom! A tiny Chihuahua has made users laugh with a too-real reaction after his owner spoiled his fun.

Chihuahua Buddy loves his stuffed animals... and ripping them to shreds. © Screenshot/Instagram/itsbuddybuddy

In a hilarious viral reel on Instagram, Buddy sits prettily on a blanket and happily nibbles on a yellow stuffed animal – whose filling is spilling out.



Perfectly set to the trending sound with the lyrics, "All that work and what did it get it me," his owner Michelle Baeza intervenes in the clip, grabbing the cuddly toy and pulling from her dog.

The four-legged friend looks irritated, and shoots his owner some serious shade.

"When you spend three hours removing the fluff from your new toy and hoomum throws it away..." the clip's caption reads.

While the furry friend is clearly furious, fans on the internet are loving the lighthearted fun. The video has gotten over 1.6 million views and counting.