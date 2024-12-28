Childhood dogs give woman an emotional surprise on Google Street View

Michigan - When one influencer decided to search for her childhood home on Google Street View, she never could've expected the emotional sight she'd see.

Anna Costley was immediately emotional upon seeing her beloved childhood dogs on Google Street View. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@annacostleyy

25-year-old Anna Costley hopped a recent TikTok trend where users search the homes they grew up in on Google Street View to reminiscence about their childhood.

But when Anna found her childhood home, she experienced more than just a wave of nostalgia.

She burst into tears when she saw two familiar figures on the driveway: her two childhood dogs – Louis the puggle and Josie the terrier-pug mix.

The sight hit particularly hard for Anna, as both pups have since passed away.

"Somewhere on Google Earth, my two childhood dogs that have passed away are still on my childhood house's driveway," she wrote in the on-screen text.

Despite the painful loss, Anna was happy to see them again, even if only in one picture.

A TikTok featuring the photos has since gone viral, with users sharing their own experiences of losing a beloved childhood pet in the comments.