Clever rescue dog comes up with ingenious use for robot vacuum
Ontario, Canada - Robot vacuums are designed to clean the floor, but a clever rescue dog has figured out another unique use, as an adorable TikTok shows!
TikToker Jenn Buisman is the proud mama of a cute lab and collie mix named JJ who figured out a unique way to use the family's robot vacuum cleaner.
Per a now-viral TikTok, JJ lies in the path of the cleaning devices and keeps moving so that the robot gives him a little massage as it turns.
The clip's on-screen text reads, "POV: Wait! This thing gives free belly rubs!"
Buisman told Newsweek that she was surprised to see the pup interacting with the device because he has always seemingly hated vacuums.
"JJ usually pounces on it until it stops, but this time I saw it rolling around and I thought it was going to get caught on his tail," Buisman said.
"I couldn't stop laughing at him and I started recording, not realizing that he would lay there and wait for it to run along his whole body," Buisman told Newsweek. "It was pretty funny."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jennbuisey