Clever rescue dog comes up with ingenious use for robot vacuum

Ontario, Canada - Robot vacuums are designed to clean the floor, but a clever rescue dog has figured out another unique use, as an adorable TikTok shows!

This rescue dog figured out how to get free belly rubs from the robot vacuum. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jennbuisey

TikToker Jenn Buisman is the proud mama of a cute lab and collie mix named JJ who figured out a unique way to use the family's robot vacuum cleaner.

Per a now-viral TikTok, JJ lies in the path of the cleaning devices and keeps moving so that the robot gives him a little massage as it turns.

The clip's on-screen text reads, "POV: Wait! This thing gives free belly rubs!"

Buisman told Newsweek that she was surprised to see the pup interacting with the device because he has always seemingly hated vacuums.

"JJ usually pounces on it until it stops, but this time I saw it rolling around and I thought it was going to get caught on his tail," Buisman said.