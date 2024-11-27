"Clingy" Golden Retriever dog follows her owner up a ladder in shocking video!

Texas - It's common knowledge that Golden Retrievers are particularly affectionate dogs , but Honey the pup is taking this reputation to the next level... literally!

In a now-viral video, the Golden looks longingly after her owner Kailee Howard as she fetches some Christmas decorations up in the attic.

Then it happens – because the pooch simply can't be without her owner, she actually ventures up the steep ladder all by herself!

Step by step and paw by paw, the furry friend can be seen working her way up until she makes it there safe and sound.

The dog greets her owner with a wagging tail!

"Show me your pet is clingy without actually saying your pet is clingy," jokes Kailee in the post.

But wait – how did Honey get back down?

"She climbed up the ladder into the attic where I was, then I had to carry her down because she was not able to climb down as it was too dangerous and I did not want her to get hurt," the dog owner told Newsweek.