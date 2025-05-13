Clingy Golden Retriever turns on the charm when he isn't getting enough cuddles

This dog owner had only intended to crochet a little, but her needy Golden Retriever had other plans!

Remy the dog was convinced that he hadn't been pet for far too long, and he took matters into his own paws.

So, while his owner made herself comfortable in an armchair and continued crocheting her blanket, the dog sat down at her feet and started begging for attention.

In a video that has since been posted to his TikTok account, the pooch can be seen contorting himself to look at his mama.

First, he throws his head back to put his head on his favorite human's lap.

However, after this only earns a small kiss and a brief cuddle, he drops theatrically to the floor in front of her.