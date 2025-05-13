Clingy Golden Retriever turns on the charm when he isn't getting enough cuddles

By Svea Nieberg

Remy the dog was convinced that he hadn't been pet for far too long, and he took matters into his own paws.

So, while his owner made herself comfortable in an armchair and continued crocheting her blanket, the dog sat down at her feet and started begging for attention.

In a video that has since been posted to his TikTok account, the pooch can be seen contorting himself to look at his mama.

First, he throws his head back to put his head on his favorite human's lap.

However, after this only earns a small kiss and a brief cuddle, he drops theatrically to the floor in front of her.

Remy the dog sulks as his human refuses to pay attention to him

As soon as the dog is not the center of attention, he is deeply offended.
As soon as the dog is not the center of attention, he is deeply offended.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@benny_and_remy

The dog mama laughs and interrupts her work.

"Okay, more belly rubs for Remy," she giggles as she pats his soft fur.

When she turns back to her blanket, the furry friend stares back at her in horror.

"Okay, okay – I guess we're done crocheting and it's just belly rub time now," she jokes, a statement that Remy seems thoroughly satisfied with.

He lays his head back with joy and lets his mama cuddle him.

What he doesn't realize at this point is that his owner doesn't keep her promises.

A few seconds later, she returns to her crochet project again.

Remy doesn't find this funny at all. Instead of continuing to vie for her attention, he simply stays on the floor and stares off into the distance, clearly offended. Will he ever be able to forgive his owner for this betrayal?

"The drama!" the woman exclaims after catching a glance at his dejected expression.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@benny_and_remy

