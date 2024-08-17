Corgi and golden retriever's pool playtime takes hilariously chaotic turn!

The swimming antics of two dogs – a corgi named Ruby and her golden retriever pal Maui – have the internet giggling thanks to a viral Instagram video.

By Christian Norm

Irvine, California - Playing in the pool can be a bit wild when your best friend is twice your size! The swimming antics of two dogs – a corgi named Ruby and her golden retriever pal Maui – have the internet giggling.

Corgi Ruby and golden retriever Maui enjoyed some cozy togetherness before their hilarious pool disaster.
"I can't believe this happened," Ruby and Maui's owner wrote in the caption of a now-viral Instagram video.

The clip kicks off with the two four-legged friends standing on the pool steps together.

The subtitles show the golden's thoughts: "Ruby enjoys pool time with me. She is safe." The dogs look happy to be in the water together.

When their owner throws Maui's favorite frisbee, both dogs go for the toy. While Ruby is faster to go for the toy, Maui is bigger.

The golden retriever easily leaps over the corgi – only to land on its head and push the poor little dog under!

Luckily, the little corgi pops right back up to the surface, and the pair's pooltime fun has Instagram users cackling!

Maui sailed over his little buddy in attempt to get the toy.
Corgi expertly recovers after pool tackle!

Luckily, this corgi is a great swimmer!
In the cute video, subtitles reflect Ruby's thoughts before her buddy jumps right on top of her.

"Something is above me... and it's moving... completely dark!" the text reads.

Fortunately, the little corgi is a great swimmer and easily bobbed back up to the surface.

Instagram users couldn't get enough of the video, and it now boasts over a million views and counting!

While the scene looks pretty brutal, the dog's owner has reassured anyone who's concerned: "Don't worry, Ruby comes back stronger than ever."

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup

