Couple hears dog howling desperately in the middle of the night and are soon speechless!

California - At first, it sounded like an ordinary bark, but then it turned into a desperate yelp. A couple looked in their garden to locate what was making the noise in the middle of the night, and what they saw left them speechless!

The abandoned dog was extremely shy at first. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

It appears a stranger left a dog on the couple's property, wrapping its leash around their mailbox and presumably taking off.

"They went out there to check, and there he was,” Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy dog rescue, told The Dodo.

"They put out food and water, but they were afraid to touch his leash," Hall said, adding that the dog was "just so, so scared, too."

Fortunately, the residents of the house decided to call Hall's shelter, and her colleague Tracey eventually went out to the couple's home to meet and retrieve the abandoned pup.

But that turned out to be more complicated than what she originally expected.