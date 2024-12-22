"Crazy" golden retriever puppy goes viral with water bowl antics

Orange County, California - This adorable golden retriever would make any dog lover's heart melt, but as cute as he may be, he's proving to be quite a challenge for his owner!

Golden retriever puppy Shadow is rather high maintenance, as a viral TikTok proves! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shadowsgoldenlife

The puppy from Orange County, California, was only born in October, but since then, Shadow has managed to turn his owner's life upside down!

She's been recording his antics on a viral TikTok page, @shadowsgoldenlife, since mid-December, and it only took a few days to score her first viral hit!

"Crazy. But cute crazy. That makes it better right?" she wrote in the caption of the clip.

In the viral video, the utterly adorable Shadow proves his penchant for chaos. Standing at his water bowl, the golden doesn't just slurp his water – he turns the bowl into a swimming pool!

Shadow happily paddles through the after with both front paws, paying no mind to the mess he's making.

Even after this, the TikTok video continues on to show what a wild and playful temperament Shadow has.