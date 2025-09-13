Dachshund dog Roo gives new baby sister hysterically judgy looks: "Return to Sender"
Toronto, Canada - Camila Eckler is now a mother, and recently shared her sassy dog Roo's hilarious reaction to their new family addition in a viral video post.
"When you realize the crying human is here to stay," reads the video's onscreen text as the caption says, "I didn't sign up for this."
In the clip, the newborn cries unhappily and cannot be soothed, even with a bottle of milk.
At this moment, mother and child are sitting on an armchair together with the female Dachshund Roo.
At first, the dog appears exhausted as she rests her head on the cushion.
But then Roo turns to the side and looks into the camera like she's Jim on The Office!
Of course, nobody can know exactly what is going on inside the animal's head at that moment. On the other hand, that facial expression is worth a thousand words!
Roo the dog simply "isn't used to being a sibling"
"Anytime she cries, Roo typically crawls under a blanket," the Canadian mom told Newsweek.
"She isn't used to being a sibling!"
Accordingly, the Dachshund lady's reaction was no great surprise for the young mother.
Commenters just can't get enough of it, gushing over Roo's adorable "look of betrayal."
"Puppy is giving you the 'Return to Sender' look," joked one.
Since that's not likely to happen, the baby and dog will have to get along for better or worse.
Maybe once the little girl is old enough to throw a ball for her pet to fetch the relationship will improve?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@camila_eckler