Dachshund dog Roo gives new baby sister hysterically judgy looks: "Return to Sender"

Toronto, Canada - Camila Eckler is now a mother, and recently shared her sassy dog Roo's hilarious reaction to their new family addition in a viral video post.

Dachshund dog Roo is not as excited about the baby as her owner Camila Eckler had hoped. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@camila_eckler

"When you realize the crying human is here to stay," reads the video's onscreen text as the caption says, "I didn't sign up for this."

In the clip, the newborn cries unhappily and cannot be soothed, even with a bottle of milk.

At this moment, mother and child are sitting on an armchair together with the female Dachshund Roo.

At first, the dog appears exhausted as she rests her head on the cushion.

But then Roo turns to the side and looks into the camera like she's Jim on The Office!

Of course, nobody can know exactly what is going on inside the animal's head at that moment. On the other hand, that facial expression is worth a thousand words!