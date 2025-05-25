Dachshund dog "steals" tiny kitten for the sweetest reason

Weatherford, Texas - For many, parenthood feels like a calling – and that's not just the case for humans, as a viral dog video has proven!

Lainey the dog proved her motherly instincts know no bounds in a hilarious viral clip. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sethdogg

In a hilarious TikTok, a man caught his dachshund getting a little carried away with her sense of motherly love.

Seth Conboy lives with his two dogs on a farm in Weatherford, where horses, cats, and other four-legged friends live alongside the pups.

Recently, dachshund Lainey caused a bit of a stir when she decided to steal a kitten – a theft that was caught on camera and later shared to TikTok.

In the video, the dog can be seen rushing purposefully across the farmyard with the tiny cat in her mouth. It's only when the dachshund is approached by her owner that she stops and looks a little remorseful.

But Seth seems to know exactly why Lainey did what she did: "When you love being a mom so much you steal the barn kitty," he wrote in the on-screen text.