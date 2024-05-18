"Dachshund" dog's DNA test reveals the shocking truth behind the pup's unusual pedigree!
Kentucky - Carolina the dog's owners were told from the start that she wasn't a purebred Dachshund, but one DNA test later and the truth behind the pup's pedigree is causing a stir!
Together with her partner Dan, Kelsey Bradley got Carolina from an animal shelter in Kentucky when she was ten months old.
To detect health problems early on, the couple had a dog DNA test carried out on the pupper.
When the results came in, however, Kelsey and Dan were shocked!
"We were told she could be a Dachshund mix because of an overabundance of unethical breeders in the area. We were told that someone dumped her by the back door of the shelter, and she appeared to be a runt," Kelsey told Newsweek.
It has since emerged that Carolina is, in fact, a mix of German Shepherd and Beagle!
Happy ending for Carolina the dog and her family
"We were so shocked by the results. Mainly because I had always told my husband that I didn't want to own a Beagle due to their destructive nature and need to hunt," Kelsey said.
She doesn't have the classic beagle traits that Bradley once feared, however!
Apparently, the German Shepherd parts of her personality make for a pleasant balance in temperament.
Her owners originally got Carolina so that their second dog, Charlie, would no longer be so lonesome.
"We needed to give our beloved Charlie a friend, wife, and companion. He was having a lonely time," Dan explained, adding that Charlie was afraid of many other dogs and "didn't have any friends."
When the Bradleys brought Carolina home, though, Charlie "ran circles around the yard in excitement. He never seemed happier to meet a new dog."
All's well that end's well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/Allatura19