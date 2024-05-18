"Dachshund" dog's DNA test reveals the shocking truth behind the pup's unusual pedigree!

Kentucky - Carolina the dog 's owners were told from the start that she wasn't a purebred Dachshund, but one DNA test later and the truth behind the pup's pedigree is causing a stir!

Together with her partner Dan, Kelsey Bradley got Carolina from an animal shelter in Kentucky when she was ten months old.



To detect health problems early on, the couple had a dog DNA test carried out on the pupper.



When the results came in, however, Kelsey and Dan were shocked!

"We were told she could be a Dachshund mix because of an overabundance of unethical breeders in the area. We were told that someone dumped her by the back door of the shelter, and she appeared to be a runt," Kelsey told Newsweek.

It has since emerged that Carolina is, in fact, a mix of German Shepherd and Beagle!