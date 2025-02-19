Dachshund is up to no good with his newest toy – a pair of scissors?!

Life with a Dachshund in the house is rarely boring! These cheeky little pups are always full of mischief, and the owners of Link the wiener dog know this all too well.

Life with a Dachshund dog in the house is rarely boring! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@linkthesausage_

The cute four-legged friend regularly surprises his owners by stealing their belongings.

Recently, however, he showed his seemingly more dangerous side!

One of the little dog's latest silly moves has also been recorded there.

In a video posted at the end of January, Link can be seen calmly looking into the camera.

But suddenly, the atmosphere of the clip changes.

As dramatic music plays in the background, the camera cuts to the tiny Dachshund running into the room with a large pair of scissors in his mouth.

He looks slyly at the camera as he trots over to his bed.

"The odds of being killed by a Dachshund are low... But never zero," jokes the video's onscreen text.