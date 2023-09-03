Dalmatians Luna and Lacy delight the internet with dreamy "true dog love"

These two Dalmatian siblings are one heart and soul, as Luna and Lacy do everything together. And if her little sister has a bad nightmare, Lacy is always there to look out for her. But do dogs dream?

Two loving Dalmatian sisters have enraptured the internet in a new TikTok clip that shows the eldest's concerned reaction to her sister having nightmares. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / luna_lacy

The sweet interaction of these two dogs is a dream - and currently delighting the internet.

Lacy and her little sister Luna live under the same roof, and they're always up to something together.

As seen in one of their interactions that has gone viral on TikTok, the pups were dozing peacefully on the sofa when Luna suddenly began to squeak, pant, and flinch in her sleep.

Clearly, the pooch was suffering a bad nightmare.

Lacy showed concern, turned around, and looked at her little sister for a quite some time. Only when the caring dog was convinced that her little sister was "just" dreaming did she turn her attention back to her own snoozing.

"Your little sister is having wild dreams, and you need to check off to make sure she's okay," their owner wrote in a caption of the video showing the sweet moment.

The cute TikTok video has already been viewed more than 506,000 times and users are delighted, with many commenting on their "true dog love."