Did the dog eat the cookie? Viral TikTok leaves no crumbs as millions eat it up

Scotland, UK - Did the dog eat the cookie? A new TikTok video begs the question for one sus looking pup !

Is Dwight the dog a little theif? TikTok thinks so! © Screenshot/TikTok/mynameisdwighttt

Dwight is a mixed breed of a Chihuahua and Jack Russell terrier, and he is certainly a delight.

Dwight's owner Ellie posted a hilarious video that has now gone viral when she realized the pup may have stolen one of her treats!

The clip shows the aftermath when her "biscuit," aka cookie, mysteriously disappears.

"Dwight did you eat the biscuit I dropped?" the vid's text reads.

The pup is then shown being "interrogated" and set to a fitting sound-byte, in which a voice-over yells, "Accusations!"

What makes the scene hilarious is that Dwight has a snout full of cookie crumbs, and stares into the camera looking wide-eyed and guilty!

The clip has been clicked nearly 2 million times and sparked a trend of owners posting their own cookie-loving animals.

"I was laughing at him and pulled out my phone and recorded him," Ellie told Newsweek.

"I dropped the cookie and it broke, so I put a piece of it in the trash, but he found the other piece and the pile of crumbs," she explained.

