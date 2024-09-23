Disabled dog saved from being euthanized thanks to vet's heartwarming solution!
Jacksonville, Florida - A disabled dog who was set to be euthanized was saved at the last minute when a woman volunteered to take him in!
Madison Ellis (27), who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and works as a veterinary nurse, has a lot of experience with disabled and physically impaired animals.
On her TikTok page @megamindonwheels, she often showed her life with her cat named MegaMind, who had several health problems but still led a happy life.
Until her death last year, she used a specially adapted wheelchair to get around.
Now, Madison has changed the life of another animal by adopting the one-year-old Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog named Benji. The dog breed is considered loyal, gentle, and affectionate, but they can also be quite protective.
Benji was brought to Madison Animal Hospital after being rescued from "unsafe conditions", the vet told Newsweek.
Pet owner honors her late cat by helping disabled dog
"He wasn't able to walk, and couldn't control his urine [or] defecating and our animal control is small and doesn't really have the staffing to care for an animal like that so we took over his care," Madison said.
The clinic tried everything to get Benji walking, but they eventually had to accept that there was "pretty much no chance of him regaining mobility in his back legs".
It got to the point where the clinic had to consider putting Benji to sleep, but Madison was determined to help the pup and got a wheelchair similar to the one her cat had already had.
Overnight, "it was like he was a whole new dog," Madison explained.
The touching story went viral on TikTok, and a video of Benji being adopted by Madison has racked up tens of thousands of views since it was posted.
"I knew euthanizing him wasn't an option because he's a normal dog other than his back end doesn't work," Madison explained.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@megamindonwheels