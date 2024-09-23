Disabled dog saved from being euthanized thanks to vet's heartwarming solution!

Jacksonville, Florida - A disabled dog who was set to be euthanized was saved at the last minute when a woman volunteered to take him in!

Benji the dog was able to overcome his disability thanks to a wheelchair. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@megamindonwheels

Madison Ellis (27), who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and works as a veterinary nurse, has a lot of experience with disabled and physically impaired animals.



On her TikTok page @megamindonwheels, she often showed her life with her cat named MegaMind, who had several health problems but still led a happy life.

Until her death last year, she used a specially adapted wheelchair to get around.

Now, Madison has changed the life of another animal by adopting the one-year-old Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog named Benji. The dog breed is considered loyal, gentle, and affectionate, but they can also be quite protective.

Benji was brought to Madison Animal Hospital after being rescued from "unsafe conditions", the vet told Newsweek.