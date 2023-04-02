Do dogs remember their loved ones? An adorable TikTok weighs in!
London, UK - A sweet TikTok of two dogs reuniting with their owner's parents has melted hearts, and perhaps settled the age-old question that pups do recognize us!
Chihuahuas Betty and Bean hadn't cuddled their grand-humans in over two years, and seeing them again clearly made these dogs' hearts sing.
In summer 2020, Betty and Bean's owner Julie moved from Canada to London with her partner Matt. Julie didn't think she and her rescued Chihuahuas would be separated from her mom and dad for long.
But due to pandemic travel restrictions, Julie and her dogs couldn't see her parents for almost two years!
When the travel restrictions were finally lifted, the dogs and the humans were thrilled to finally reunite in London.
Luckily, Julie caught Betty and Bean's reaction to her parents' visit on camera. And theses doggos really missed their grand-humans.
In the TikTok clip, the two Chihuahuas nervously run around the hallway and sniff at the door when they hear someone coming. When it opens to reveal Julie's parents, the two dogs melt into the floor and enjoying some petting. The rest of the clip shows the dogs cuddling with their favorite humans.
A too-cute TikTok shows dogs likely don't forget their favorite humans
As the TikTok of the dog's reunion with Julie's parents shows, these chihuahuas didn't forget their favorite humans.
"As you can see in the video, they are so excited and sniffing and running around – they must have recognized my parents' smell," Julie told Newsweek. The owner added that usually her dogs bark when someone comes to her door, but they noticeably didn't do that for her parents.
When Betty saw her parents, Julie said the dog "rolled on her back straight away, and she literally peed with excitement." She added that "Bean couldn't contain herself and just kept running in and out of the flat like a little comet."
"It was so amazing to see the love Betty and Bean had for their grandparents," Julia added. The dog owner said she was shocked that her dogs still remembered.
The touching vid has over 5,000 clicks and counting on TikTok, and it's moved animal lovers around the world.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/betty_and_bean