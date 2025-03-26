Dog and baby begin to bond in sweet first play session: "the beginning of a lifelong friendship"
Melbourne, Australia - What could be cuter than a baby and a dog playing together? These two are in for a lifetime of adventures, and this is just the beginning...
It's easy for Chey to create cute content for her social media profiles because, alongside her one-year-old son Louis, she also has a little Dachshund living under her roof.
The mama has long hoped that her dog and the baby would get along well.
After months of attempts to get them closer, the woman finally caught baby Louis and her doggo playing together.
She captured the whole thing on tape and shared the now-viral video for all of Instagram to see!
"POV you're witness to the beginning of a lifelong friendship," reads the onscreen text as the caption adds that "they're going to have so much fun together."
Mother hopes for a close friendship between her baby and dog
In the Insta clip, the one-year-old can be seen sitting on the floor in the living room when the family dog comes running over with a yellow tennis ball.
It quickly becomes clear that the two understand each other without words.
The Dachshund lets his beloved ball roll towards the boy, who immediately throws it back in the direction of the four-legged friend.
Wuh oh, fetch alert!
The dog waits patiently as the toy rolls a little further away and the one-year-old has to crawl a little to get it.
The friendship between the animal and the baby was apparently foreshadowed months ago when mama Chey filmed her Dachshund getting tentative cuddles from Louis last July.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@life_with_chey