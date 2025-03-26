Dog and baby begin to bond in sweet first play session: "the beginning of a lifelong friendship"

Melbourne, Australia - What could be cuter than a baby and a dog playing together? These two are in for a lifetime of adventures, and this is just the beginning...

What could be cuter than a baby and a dog playing together? These two are in for a lifetime of adventures, and this is just the beginning... © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@life_with_chey

It's easy for Chey to create cute content for her social media profiles because, alongside her one-year-old son Louis, she also has a little Dachshund living under her roof.

The mama has long hoped that her dog and the baby would get along well.

After months of attempts to get them closer, the woman finally caught baby Louis and her doggo playing together.

She captured the whole thing on tape and shared the now-viral video for all of Instagram to see!

"POV you're witness to the beginning of a lifelong friendship," reads the onscreen text as the caption adds that "they're going to have so much fun together."