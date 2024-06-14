Dog at home alone breaks hearts on Instagram
Georgia - Amanda wanted to know what her young dog Chloe does when she's not home. What she found out has the Internet weeping!
Amanda shared a heartbreaking video of her sweet Goldendoodle to Instagram with the on-screen text, "Ever wonder what your dog is doing or thinking while you're at work?"
The text continued, "I found mine waiting by the window all day..."
The viral video, which has two million likes, does indeed show that the pup sits by the window all day watching and waiting for her owner Amanda to come back home.
The caption reads, "This was a reminder for me that your pup's whole world revolves around their human."
Amanda told Newsweek that, while her dog's response to her absence is heartbreaking, Chole isn't left on her own very often!
This Goldendoodle dog loves being with people
More than a few commenters were very upset that this adorable puppy was left home alone at all!
Amanda assured Newsweek that most of the time the one-and-a-half-year-old Goldendoodle usually gets to go to work with her.
"She loves to be around people and wants to be around me 24/7. She goes with me everywhere that she can go," Amanda told Newsweek.
"I am a realtor so she generally rides to work with me."
The dog owner also explained that her pup doesn't just pine after her when she's gone.
"If I'm not home, she stays by the window looking at people or watching, like, I don't know, birds and cars. But she's not ever alone for too long as my job is so flexible," she added.
While this little dog's reaction to being left alone is sad to see, it doesn't seem like she's left to her own devices very often. Check out more on leaving your dog alone here.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chloethedoodette