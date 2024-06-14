Dog at home alone breaks hearts on Instagram

Georgia - Amanda wanted to know what her young dog Chloe does when she's not home. What she found out has the Internet weeping!

Amanda shared a heartbreaking video of her sweet Goldendoodle to Instagram with the on-screen text, "Ever wonder what your dog is doing or thinking while you're at work?"

The text continued, "I found mine waiting by the window all day..."

The viral video, which has two million likes, does indeed show that the pup sits by the window all day watching and waiting for her owner Amanda to come back home.

The caption reads, "This was a reminder for me that your pup's whole world revolves around their human."

Amanda told Newsweek that, while her dog's response to her absence is heartbreaking, Chole isn't left on her own very often!

