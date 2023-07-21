Dog breaks rescue workers' hearts with shocking discovery

Savannah, Georgia - After a newly-rescued dog wouldn't stop looking at a bag across the street, Renegade Paws Rescue worker Yvonne DeDaviess decided to investigate, and what she found broke her heart.

A dog named Lloyd broke rescue workers' hearts as he looked after a bag of another pup's remains. © Screenshot/Facebook/Amy Galletta

"A friend of mine called me, and usually if somebody calls me super early non-stop in the morning, it's nine times out of 10 to come and rescue an animal," DeDaviess told Newsweek recently.

And that's exactly what had happened this time. The timid dog, whom she later named Lloyd, had been hiding under the friend's house for weeks, but when DeDaviess got there, he seemed ready to leave.

"She told me that the dog was over at that bag, and they both appeared around the same time," the rescue employee said. As the rescued pup continued to stare at the bag from the car, DeDaviess finally decided to investigate.

Tragically, the bag contained the remains of another dog.

"Whether or not he knew this dog or it was just instincts of a dog knowing that that's another dog—who knows what his story is, we don't know," DeDaviess said.

The rescue team decided to name the deceased pup Liberty as a nod to the subdivision where it was found, and they gave it a proper burial under a nearby tree.