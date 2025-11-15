Dog can't stop staring lovingly at his owner in sweet video: "You’re literally his whole entire world"

Bingo the Maltipoo dog rarely leaves his owner alone – and the pup even offers to "help" her from time to time. He often gets distracted by her beauty, however!

By Elias Kroll

His fans have known for a long time that Bingo is a very clever dog.
Just a few months ago, a clip went viral showing the pooch performing his many tricks online.

But he can do other things too, as his owner captured in a new video on TikTok, which also went viral within a very short space of time.

In one scene, Bingo can be seen "helping" his owner with the laundry.

Having only just hung it up, the little ball of fur grabs a soggy sock and moves it from a rack to a chair.

His owner easily puts up with these antics, as adorable Bingo makes everything worth the hassle.

Time and again, the video shows the dog staring at his owner with a look of pure love and devotion.

In one scene, he gazes up at her from his walk as if making sure she's still there (even though they have a leash connecting them!)

In another, his owner is filming herself at work. Suddenly, the dog's snout appears on the edge of the table – a distraction or additional motivation to finish quickly?

"ok I would die for him," gushed one commenter as another said, "You’re literally his whole entire world."

