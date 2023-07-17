Dog chews on fellow pup's tail and gets hilarious death stare
Port Wentworth, Georgia - When a dog owner pointed out to her pup that a fellow furry friend was biting on his tail, his reaction made millions giggle on TikTok.
A new viral video has made Winston an unlikely star, when his family's new foster pup began chomping on his tail.
TikToker Emily Pincofski posted the hilarious moment, which has since been viewed by 5.7 million users and counting.
In the clip, the dogs, who live in Port Wentworth, Georgia, are just hanging out together on the sofa.
As Winston dozes off in the video, he doesn't seem to notice his fellow pal biting on his tail.
Emily gives him a hot tip to alert him, which makes Winston take notice.
TikTok video of two dogs on the sofa delights millions
"Winston, she's chewing on your tail man!" Emily says to the dog – and it truly appears as if the pups understand her!
Winston shoots the new dog a dirty look, and she stops chewing abruptly.
After a stare down, the puppy companion pushes the tail away with her muzzle, and looks guilty as changed.
With a remorseful look, she turns away. Winston, on the other hand, looks at his owner perplexed. Emily's narration and laughter only adds to the hilarity as the video ends.
The interaction between the animals has gone over swimmingly with TikTokers, who have given it over 1.3 million likes.
Viewers have also left thousands of comments below the vid, many of which contain crying-laughing emojis.
Some looks are just worth a thousand words.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/epincofski