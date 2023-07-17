Dog chews on fellow pup's tail and gets hilarious death stare

Port Wentworth, Georgia - When a dog owner pointed out to her pup that a fellow furry friend was biting on his tail, his reaction made millions giggle on TikTok.

While the family's new foster dog chews on his tail, Winston (l.) gives the pup a stare down of a lifetime on TikTok. © Screenshot/TikTok/epincofski

A new viral video has made Winston an unlikely star, when his family's new foster pup began chomping on his tail.

TikToker Emily Pincofski posted the hilarious moment, which has since been viewed by 5.7 million users and counting.

In the clip, the dogs, who live in Port Wentworth, Georgia, are just hanging out together on the sofa.

As Winston dozes off in the video, he doesn't seem to notice his fellow pal biting on his tail.

Emily gives him a hot tip to alert him, which makes Winston take notice.