Dog comforts dying sibling in the most heartbreaking way

Los Angeles, California - Charlie the dog had always been best buds with his sibling Foxy, which is probably why the 8-year-old pup had always regarded Foxy's bed as her own private territory. One evening, however, Charlie did something extraordinary.

Charlie the dog (l.) had always been best friends with his sibling Foxy (r.), which is probably why the 8-year-old pup had always regarded his furry friend's bed as her own personal territory. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shirleybovshow

Charlie broke his own rule and joined the seriously ill dog in her bed.

The situation was so surprising for the animals' owner, Shirley Bovshow, that she shot a video of the two of them.

Little did she know that 14-year-old Foxy, who was recovering from various stomach problems, would die the next day at the vet.

"Charlie surprised me when he wiggled his way into Foxy's cot!" Bovshow told Newsweek.

"He licked her face as he got in and snuggled up next to her, which warmed my heart."

The owner continued, "I had no idea that this would be our last night with Foxy."