Dog comforts dying sibling in the most heartbreaking way
Los Angeles, California - Charlie the dog had always been best buds with his sibling Foxy, which is probably why the 8-year-old pup had always regarded Foxy's bed as her own private territory. One evening, however, Charlie did something extraordinary.
Charlie broke his own rule and joined the seriously ill dog in her bed.
The situation was so surprising for the animals' owner, Shirley Bovshow, that she shot a video of the two of them.
Little did she know that 14-year-old Foxy, who was recovering from various stomach problems, would die the next day at the vet.
"Charlie surprised me when he wiggled his way into Foxy's cot!" Bovshow told Newsweek.
"He licked her face as he got in and snuggled up next to her, which warmed my heart."
The owner continued, "I had no idea that this would be our last night with Foxy."
Heartbreaking Instagram video shows the dogs' last night together
"In hindsight, I believe that Charlie understood the gravity of her illness," Bovshow said.
"They had a strong bond and often communicated each other's needs to one another."
When Foxy died, her owner and Charlie suffered in equal measure.
While Bovshow tried to get over the loss in her own way, Charlie went his own way.
"He started sleeping in Foxy's cot, the same cot that he shared with Foxy during their last night together," she said.
Rest in peace, Foxy – you were the goodest girl.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@shirleybovshow