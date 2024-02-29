Dog cries whenever owner stops petting her and TikTok is obsessed!

An adorable little dachshund dog has become a TikTok star because of his sweet demands for more pets! Who could say no to that face?

TikTok cannot get over the sounds this dachshund dog makes for more pets! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@taylordoxies

There are more than a few touching videos on Hershey the dog's TikTok account, @taylordoxies.

One video showing her demanding more pets has TikTokers smitten with this vocal doggo.

The clip shows someone stroking the animal's back. Just as they pull their hand away, however, Hershey makes an indignant noise!

"Only one hand can be free around this dog at all times," Hershey's owner writes in the caption of the now-viral video that boasts over 7 million views.

TikTok users are all about the cute dachshund!

Many took to the comments to share stories about how their fur babies react when they stop giving them pets.

