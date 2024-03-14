Dog delivers whopping number of puppies after being rescued

Austin, Texas - A shelter dog named Meter Maid was so pregnant she couldn't walk and had shelter workers worried... until she gave birth to eleven puppies!

This dog was so pregnant she couldn't walk. She had a whopping eleven puppies inside her! © TikTok/austinpetsalive

A dog named Meter Maid came to the Texas shelter Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in February from a city shelter. At first, she was nervous and fearful, and she was so heavily pregnant that she could barely walk.

"Our teams showed her all the love as she began to warm up to us and even put her on a wagon so she could spend some time in the sun," an APA! shelter spokesperson told Newsweek.

Despite her initial difficulties, Meter Maid gave birth to eleven healthy puppies after just 16 days at the shelter, and the staff was delighted.

Fortunately, all eleven of the puppies are doing well, and Meter Maid is a great mama dog.

The shelter shared an adorable TikTok video of its staff helping the hugely pregnant pooch get outside to enjoy the sun, and the clip even shows the dog with her huge litter.