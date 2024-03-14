Dog delivers whopping number of puppies after being rescued
Austin, Texas - A shelter dog named Meter Maid was so pregnant she couldn't walk and had shelter workers worried... until she gave birth to eleven puppies!
A dog named Meter Maid came to the Texas shelter Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in February from a city shelter. At first, she was nervous and fearful, and she was so heavily pregnant that she could barely walk.
"Our teams showed her all the love as she began to warm up to us and even put her on a wagon so she could spend some time in the sun," an APA! shelter spokesperson told Newsweek.
Despite her initial difficulties, Meter Maid gave birth to eleven healthy puppies after just 16 days at the shelter, and the staff was delighted.
Fortunately, all eleven of the puppies are doing well, and Meter Maid is a great mama dog.
The shelter shared an adorable TikTok video of its staff helping the hugely pregnant pooch get outside to enjoy the sun, and the clip even shows the dog with her huge litter.
Shelter dog's dramatic pregnancy wows TikTok
The shelter's TikTok of Meter Maid wowed users across the platform.
"Good lord that's not a meter maid that's a whole freight carrier. SO MANY BABIES," one TikToker joked, while another wrote, "That exhausted face. I hope this is her last litter. She deserves a long time off."
Meter Maid is scheduled to be spayed before she is put up for adoption. The pups will go up for adoption once their old enough and have been vaccinated and neutered.
Until the mama dog and her puppies have found new homes, Austin Pets Alive! will give them all the love and attention they need.
Cover photo: TikTok/austinpetsalive