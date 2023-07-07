Dog develops adorable habit after his owner gives him a toy

A dog named Kevin living in New York City has won over thousands on social media with his adorable habit on his everyday walks.

By Svea Nieberg

New York, New York - You can certainly spot this dog from a distance!

A sweet dog named Kevin has won the hearts of thousands on social media with his adorable habit.
A sweet dog named Kevin has won the hearts of thousands on social media with his adorable habit.  © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/aepetri1

Kevin the Australian Cattle Dog hails from Tennessee, but when he recently met his new owner, Alexandra Petri, he headed to New York City to start a new life.

As soon as he arrived in his new home, his owner took him to a dog wash in the city, where Petri couldn't resist giving her new treasure a little treat.

"We went to a self-wash place downtown for a bath and he was so good, so I got him a toy," she wrote on Twitter.

What she didn't know at the time was that this cuddly toy had taken a very special place in Kevin's heart in no time.

"He carried it the whole walk home & on the bus," she said.

Of course, Petri couldn't help but surprise him again and again over the next few weeks with a new trinket for his collection, and so the toy pile continued to grow day by day.

But don't worry; they're not lying around in a corner of the apartment gathering dust - it's quite the opposite!

Australian Cattle Dog named Kevin won't let go of his toys

Kevin carries a toy with him on his walk everyday.
Kevin carries a toy with him on his walk everyday.  © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/aepetri1

In fact, ever since then, the precious pup has made a habit of bringing one of his cuddly toys along for every single walk with his owner!

"It's his signature in our neighborhood," she tweeted.

Kevin's favorite fluffy toys include a green frog, a white sheep, a blue hippo, and even a bouquet of flowers wrapped in newspaper!

"He does have some favorites, but I can never predict which one he'll grab," Petri said. "He always surprises me!"

And so his little habit brings joy to more than just him on a daily basis as his neighbors and new social media friends enjoy the adorable moments!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/aepetri1

