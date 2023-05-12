Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Finance blogger Erin Confortini filled her TikTok followers in with an insight from her personal life. When she broke up with her ex, he wanted to take the dog they shared named Bella. When she refused, her ex sued her.

A TikToker's ex sued her for $5,000 after she refused to hand over the precious pup. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/itserinconfortini/Instagram/itserinconfortini

Confortini uses TikTok to share financial tips with the younger generation. Last Tuesday, she shared a pretty personal confession with her followers, and the video went viral, racking up 3.2 million views.

The reason for the video stemmed from a breakup with her ex-boyfriend, who unceremoniously decided to take their shared dog Bella with him after the split.

Erin did not agree with his actions, and ended up forking over $5,000 in order to keep her canine companion after her trolling ex decided to sue her over ownership of the precious pup.

"Bella was 100% my first concern," the financial blogger said in the clip. "That's really all I cared about."

The breakup had been brewing with Erin, but she knew it was coming after getting a message from her then-boyfriend, who wanted to have "the talk" after a two-week argument.

As she suspected, her partner did want to break up, leading Erin to then ask via text bout their shared Golden Retriever named Bella. which her partner confirmed. The 24-year-old still asked about the joint Golden Retriever dog. However, her the-partner signalled they'd talk in person about their shared pup.

When he arrived, however, Erin's ex no longer seemed open and willing to talk. Rather, he hit Erin with her worst fear: "I'm taking Bella, and you're never going to see her again."