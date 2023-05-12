Dog drama leads influencer to get sued by her ex for puppy custody!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Finance blogger Erin Confortini filled her TikTok followers in with an insight from her personal life. When she broke up with her ex, he wanted to take the dog they shared named Bella. When she refused, her ex sued her.
Confortini uses TikTok to share financial tips with the younger generation. Last Tuesday, she shared a pretty personal confession with her followers, and the video went viral, racking up 3.2 million views.
The reason for the video stemmed from a breakup with her ex-boyfriend, who unceremoniously decided to take their shared dog Bella with him after the split.
Erin did not agree with his actions, and ended up forking over $5,000 in order to keep her canine companion after her trolling ex decided to sue her over ownership of the precious pup.
"Bella was 100% my first concern," the financial blogger said in the clip. "That's really all I cared about."
The breakup had been brewing with Erin, but she knew it was coming after getting a message from her then-boyfriend, who wanted to have "the talk" after a two-week argument.
When he arrived, however, Erin's ex no longer seemed open and willing to talk. Rather, he hit Erin with her worst fear: "I'm taking Bella, and you're never going to see her again."
Joint custody of a pup named Bella didn't go so smoothly
This tore the 24-year-old, who took care of the dog every day, apart. In tears, she tried to escape from the shared house with Bella, but her partner stopped her.
The dispute culminated in a police visit, during which Erin was allowed to take Bella with her - on the condition that she clarify the custody of the doggo with her ex-boyfriend.
"I knew how much pain it would cause me not to be able to see Bella anymore, and I assumed that he felt the same way," she explained.
She worked out an agreement with a lawyer, but her ex continued to be intransigent. Eventually, he filed the lawsuit, which he justified with the fact that he had bought the dog for $1,000 and thus, she was his property. But according to Erin, the pair split the $1,200 cost of the dog.
The TikToker also claims to have been the one paying for pet insurance and vet visits, taking Bella on walks, feeding her, and ultimately being the dog's "primary caregiver."
Despite a likely victory in the legal battle over Bella, the TikToker ultimately decided not to fight her former partner's lawsuit and coughed up the money so she could keep the dog.
"My peace of mind and just knowing that everything is done and over with is worth the money in my opinion," Erin said at the conclusion of her three-part TikTok video series.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/itserinconfortini/Instagram/itserinconfortini