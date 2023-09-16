Dog escapes mid-flight by chewing through her cage!

Miami, Florida - Six hours in a kennel was too long for a dog named Sputnik, who amazingly managed to chew through her cage during an airline flight despite being sedated.

This Shiba Inu named Sputnik was already waiting for the plane to land. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/johnkrajewski/

A now viral TikTok shows John Krajewski's Shiba Inu named Sputnik standing at the opening of the cargo hold with her tongue out, looking thrilled with herself.

"The crew said they opened the door and she was just standing there like she's waiting for the red carpet," John wrote in the TikTok subtitles.

Pets on Alaska Airlines flights are required to be in a carrier during the flight, and only animals that fit in carriers small enough to go underneath the seats are allowed to fly in the cabin. Larger animals, like Sputnik, have to fly with the cargo.

No one knows exactly when Sputnik escaped from her kennel or how long she was out and about.

John, founder and CEO of software development firm Strange Loop Games, told the New York Post that the flight was a six-hour cross-country trip. Sputnik escaped mid-flight by chewing through zip-ties and a metal lock that kept her crate door closed. John says she did all that while on a "full dose of sedatives."

Luckily, at the end of the video, John explained that the pup was alright, writing, "So glad she's ok and kinda impressed she managed the escape." The TikTok clip boasts over 3 million views.