Dog fails to find new home at adoption event when the extraordinary happens

A dog named Sandy was up for adoption at an event in New York City, and while didn't get adopted, she got something even better! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/nyacc

According to the New York Post, a family who had lost their beloved dog, Mocha, in January recently attended the Animal Care Center New York's (NYACC) "Paws in the Park" adoption event.



In January, they were on vacation for a week and entrusted their four-legged friend to a dog sitter. When they returned, Mocha was gone, as was the sitter, who did not respond to their calls and remained off the grid.

After months of searching, the family of five had to resign themselves to the reality that they'd probably never see Mocha again.

Until last Sunday, that is, when they arrived at the dog adoption event in New York City.

The family was hoping to put their grief behind them and offer a nice home to another animal, but then a very special dog caught their attention!