Dog faking leg injury for treats gets taught a lesson he won't forget anytime soon!
West Palm Beach, Florida - This dog cried wolf one too many times, so his owner decided to call his bluff and teach him a harsh lesson!
A few years ago, Dennis Gerard's dog Piper stepped on a bee and got stung. One way to distract the poor pooch from the pain was giving him treats. That, however, had some unintended consequences.
Piper quickly learned that if he limped, Gerard would give him extra snacks, so he'd fake a paw injury when feeling peckish.
"He was legitimately sore for one day but continued to play it for treats," the Floridian told The Dodo. "Of course, I am the weakest link and I give him treats, reinforcing the behavior. It's a vicious circle"
After a while, Gerard felt that Piper's injury faking had gotten out of hand and decided to teach him a lesson – he called the pup's bluff and took him to the vet to get his leg examined, filming the whole process and sharing it on Instagram.
Did Piper learn his lesson?
Poor Piper sure got more than he bargained for.
As the clip shows, the dog quickly realizes stops faking and starts shaking as soon as Gerard arrives at the dreaded vet's office.
"I asked the vet tech to examine his legs," Gerard added. "She was happy to play along."
The only question is, did the pooch learn his lesson?
"Whether he understood if we were there to scare him straight is debatable," Gerard thought. "However, I can confirm he outplayed me on my plan. I felt so bad for him that I gave him tons of treats and a pup cup when we got home."
This pooch has clearly got his owner wrapped around his finger!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/pipersdad3