Dog falls down 200-foot waterfall and sparks daring rescue mission
Moffat, Scotland - A Jack Russell terrier named Louie plunged almost 200 feet down a waterfall, and sparked an epic rescue mission!
The dog's owner raised the alarm when his pet tumbled down the Grey Mare's Tail waterfall, just south of Edinburgh, Scotland, at around 2:45 PM on Sunday. It is one of the largest in the UK.
Local police then alerted the volunteer-run Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (MRT), and around 15 team members rushed to the scene.
They spotted Louie in one of the lower pools of the falls and set up a rope system. Then, the group lowered a team member down with a specialized Lyon bag for animal rescues.
After they got the dog into the bag, they pulled it back up to the parking lot using the pulley system and rescue equipment designed specifically for accessing the rushing lower pools of the waterfall.
Despite having fallen down the full length of the falls, Louie appeared to be one lucky pup!
The dog fell down the highest waterfall in the UK
After his rescue, responders noted Louie had a slight limp, but was happy to be back with his owner.
In a statement on their website, the Moffat Mountain rescue team shared, "Louie was pulled out of the bottom of the waterfall alive and was very pleased to be reunited with his owner."
The volunteer group added, "The owner did the right thing contacting the police and so Mountain Rescue to ensure the search and rescue was carried out in the safest way possible.
"We wish Louie all the best in his recovery!"
Moffat Mountain Rescue Team is funded mostly by public donations.
The waterfall is one of the highest in the UK and plunges 200 feet from Loch Skeen. That's a big fall for a small dog – who is surely happy to be home safe and sound!
Cover photo: Collage: Moffat Mountain Rescue Team