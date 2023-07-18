Dog falls down 200-foot waterfall and sparks daring rescue mission

Moffat, Scotland - A Jack Russell terrier named Louie plunged almost 200 feet down a waterfall, and sparked an epic rescue mission!

Mountain Moffat Rescue team had to work hard to rescue the small dog, who had fallen a huge distance. © Moffat Mountain Rescue Team

The dog's owner raised the alarm when his pet tumbled down the Grey Mare's Tail waterfall, just south of Edinburgh, Scotland, at around 2:45 PM on Sunday. It is one of the largest in the UK.

Local police then alerted the volunteer-run Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (MRT), and around 15 team members rushed to the scene.

They spotted Louie in one of the lower pools of the falls and set up a rope system. Then, the group lowered a team member down with a specialized Lyon bag for animal rescues.

After they got the dog into the bag, they pulled it back up to the parking lot using the pulley system and rescue equipment designed specifically for accessing the rushing lower pools of the waterfall.

Despite having fallen down the full length of the falls, Louie appeared to be one lucky pup!