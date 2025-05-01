Dog finds a tennis ball in a tree – now he looks for more to "harvest" in adorable video
Hermosa Beach, California - This sweet Golden Retriever dog named Zebby is looking up expectantly at a tree for an adorable (and hilariously misguided) reason! Here's the story.
In a hysterical viral clip, the 13-month-old pup first stares upwards into the crown of a tree and then looks at his owner's camera in bewilderment.
"My golden retriever found a tennis ball in this tree one time and now thinks this tree grows tennis balls," the on-screen text explains.
The pup apparently wants to harvest new toys, but alas! No luck.
Eventually, the dog's owner Sophie Fogelson came up with an idea – but it backfired.
Viral TikTok video shows dog's adorable confusion over "Tennis Ball Tree"
"I think someone leaves it there to play with their dog," Fogelson explained.
"If I take the ball, I always leave one of our own because [Zebby] is much more interested in the found treasure than his own ball," she continued.
"I tried to put his own ball in there, but he knows it's his and isn't interested."
TikTok commenters loved the dog's adorable confusion, with one writing that "that's 100% the tree's fault."
Another said, "That tree better grow a tennis ball so help me god."
A third wrote that their own dog "once found spaghetti and meatballs behind a bush on the trail we go on 5 years ago, and still checks every single day."
"The fact you don't go back at night, every night and put a ball back in the tree is absolutely unacceptable," joked another commenter.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@zebbythegolden