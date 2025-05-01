Dog finds a tennis ball in a tree – now he looks for more to "harvest" in adorable video

A sweet Golden Retriever dog named Zebby is looking up expectantly at this tree for an adorable (and hilariously misguided) reason! Here's the story.

By Christian Norm

Hermosa Beach, California - This sweet Golden Retriever dog named Zebby is looking up expectantly at a tree for an adorable (and hilariously misguided) reason! Here's the story.

This sweet Golden Retriever dog named Zebby is looking up expectantly at a tree for an adorable (and hilariously misguided) reason! © Screenshot/TikTok/@zebbythegolden In a hysterical viral clip, the 13-month-old pup first stares upwards into the crown of a tree and then looks at his owner's camera in bewilderment. "My golden retriever found a tennis ball in this tree one time and now thinks this tree grows tennis balls," the on-screen text explains. The pup apparently wants to harvest new toys, but alas! No luck. Dogs Spoiled dog won't sleep without this hysterical bedtime ritual in viral video Eventually, the dog's owner Sophie Fogelson came up with an idea – but it backfired.

Viral TikTok video shows dog's adorable confusion over "Tennis Ball Tree"

Golden Retriever Zebby just doesn't want to understand that there are no more tennis balls in this tree – or are there? © Screenshot/TikTok/@zebbythegolden "I think someone leaves it there to play with their dog," Fogelson explained. "If I take the ball, I always leave one of our own because [Zebby] is much more interested in the found treasure than his own ball," she continued. "I tried to put his own ball in there, but he knows it's his and isn't interested." Dogs Golden Retriever loses sight of her mama at the park, and her reaction is priceless TikTok commenters loved the dog's adorable confusion, with one writing that "that's 100% the tree's fault." Another said, "That tree better grow a tennis ball so help me god." A third wrote that their own dog "once found spaghetti and meatballs behind a bush on the trail we go on 5 years ago, and still checks every single day."