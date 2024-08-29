Dog found with horrific injuries has rescuers suspecting the worst

Tuas, Singapore - When he was found, this dog was in a terrible state. It was immediately clear that the animal needed an operation, but the rescuers didn't have the money for it. What happened after the stray's fate was made public on the Internet is a minor miracle.

Four-legged friend Da Bai was discovered in an appalling condition. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@causesforanimals_sg

The four-legged friend is one of the street dogs that are regularly visited and fed by local residents in Tuas, who also gave him his name Da Bai.

When the animal lovers checked on the white dog at the beginning of August, they were deeply shocked.

The abandoned animal had terrible injuries and was barely able to eat or drink.

His face was completely deformed. The residents therefore decided to ask the animal welfare organization Causes for Animals to help.

The rescuers immediately rushed to the container yard where, according to Mothership, Da Bai had been living since 2019.

It is believed that the dog had previously been abandoned there by his former owner.

The staff from Causes for Animals immediately took the pup to a clinic, where several severe fractures were found on the dog's face.