Dog found with horrific injuries has rescuers suspecting the worst
Tuas, Singapore - When he was found, this dog was in a terrible state. It was immediately clear that the animal needed an operation, but the rescuers didn't have the money for it. What happened after the stray's fate was made public on the Internet is a minor miracle.
The four-legged friend is one of the street dogs that are regularly visited and fed by local residents in Tuas, who also gave him his name Da Bai.
When the animal lovers checked on the white dog at the beginning of August, they were deeply shocked.
The abandoned animal had terrible injuries and was barely able to eat or drink.
His face was completely deformed. The residents therefore decided to ask the animal welfare organization Causes for Animals to help.
The rescuers immediately rushed to the container yard where, according to Mothership, Da Bai had been living since 2019.
It is believed that the dog had previously been abandoned there by his former owner.
The staff from Causes for Animals immediately took the pup to a clinic, where several severe fractures were found on the dog's face.
Instagram users show some big love for injured little dog
Apparently, the animal had been involved in a hit-and-run accident.
In addition, the animal suffered from a very low platelet count, which does not yet allow for surgery.
According to an Instagram post by the organization, Da Bai first needs blood transfusions so that his condition can stabilize and the fractures in his face can be addressed.
This will probably take at least a month and cost a lot of money that the animal rescuers do not have.
For this reason, they tried to raise around 20,000 Singapore dollars (the equivalent of around 15,350 USD) via Instagram – and were successful!
Within just four days, kind-hearted followers donated enough to pay Da Bai's medical bills.
"We would like to thank all donors, the staff at @animalworldvetclinic and his amazing boarder for helping a street dog in need," the Instagram page of Causes for Animals said in an update post.
The dog will be operated on at the beginning of September following a CT scan.
A new home will then be waiting for the stray as one of the people who volunteered to feed the animals in the area wants to take in the white pooch.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@causesforanimals_sg