Dog gets stuck in a sewer drain and yowls for help!

A curious Husky named Sebastian got himself stuck in a sewer drain! He cried and whined for help until concerned citizens called Animal Control.

By Dana-Jane Kruse

Lexington, Kentucky - A curious Husky dog named Sebastian got himself stuck in a sewer drain! He cried and whined for help until concerned citizens called Animal Control.

This Husky dog yowled until he got the help he needed.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control

Seeing two bright blue eyes peering up at you from a sewer drain may remind many of the horror movie It in which a creepy clown tries to lure children into his trap.

For Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, however, the striking blue eyes in a sewer drain belonged to a curious pup who'd gotten himself into trouble!

The dog, whose name is Sebastian, somehow managed to get stuck in a sewer drain, as the Lexington-Fayette Animal Control Department explained in their Facebook video post of the adorable rescue.

The animal control officers told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the dog was being "very vocal."

"He obviously needed and wanted help," they added.

This Husky dog had to be coaxed out of the sewer

Animal control officers had to open up a manhole to get the dog out of the sewer drain.
Animal control officers had to open up a manhole to get the dog out of the sewer drain.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control

It took animal control officers, around 30 minutes, to get the curious husky out of the sewer drain.

Lt. Jai Hamilton said that once they managed to pop off the top of the manhole cover, Sebastian was a "pretty easy save."

"He was super happy, and made a lot of noise," Officer Hamilton said. "He is just absolutely adorable."

Animal control officers aren't sure how the pooch got himself into the jam, but they think that he probably chased something down the sewer and got stuck.

Their Facebook post shared that this animal rescue story had a happy ending, writing, "The spunky Sebastian is now safe and sound at our facility and is eagerly waiting to be reunited with his owners! We love happy endings!"

Rescuers aren't sure how the dog got himself into the sewer, but he couldn't come out the way he went in.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control

Hopefully, this curious Husky has learned his lesson and won't follow anything else down into the sewer.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control

