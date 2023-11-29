Dog gets stuck in a sewer drain and yowls for help!

Lexington, Kentucky - A curious Husky dog named Sebastian got himself stuck in a sewer drain! He cried and whined for help until concerned citizens called Animal Control.

This Husky dog yowled until he got the help he needed. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control

Seeing two bright blue eyes peering up at you from a sewer drain may remind many of the horror movie It in which a creepy clown tries to lure children into his trap.

For Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, however, the striking blue eyes in a sewer drain belonged to a curious pup who'd gotten himself into trouble!

The dog, whose name is Sebastian, somehow managed to get stuck in a sewer drain, as the Lexington-Fayette Animal Control Department explained in their Facebook video post of the adorable rescue.

The animal control officers told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the dog was being "very vocal."

"He obviously needed and wanted help," they added.

