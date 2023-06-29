Dog gets tucked in by toddler and warms millions of hearts on TikTok

Ukiah, California - Little Cole Rigby will soon have a sibling, but he's already proved his all-star big brother skills in a video with his dog that's warming hearts on TikTok.

Little Cole lovingly cares for his Labrador Ryder in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/alyssa.rigby

Alyssa Rigby of Ukiah, California, is expecting her next child soon, but captured her two-year-old Cole in a sugary sweet moment caring for one of the family's Labradors.

In the clip, Cole is seen in a t-shirt and diaper, waddling toward the dog named Ryder and dragging a small blanket behind him.

While the four-legged friend is snoozing by the door, Cole carries out a cute-as-pie plan: he shakes the blanket open and carefully lays it over Ryder.

And as if his actions were not already sweet enough, the two-year-old completes his deed of tucking in the pup with a heartfelt kiss on the head.

"Good night, good night, Ryder dogs," he murmurs, before letting his animal friend drift into Dreamland.